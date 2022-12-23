Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.8 %
LYG stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
