Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYG stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

