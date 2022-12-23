Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.83) to GBX 1,530 ($18.59) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

