Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $131.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

