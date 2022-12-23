Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.57. 6,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 36.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $55,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

