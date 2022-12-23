LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 5.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 767,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 375,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
