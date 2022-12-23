LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 5.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 767,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,013,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,166,605.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $120,999.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,013,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,166,605.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,156 shares of company stock worth $1,248,254. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 375,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

