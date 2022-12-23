LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 25280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.08 ($0.05).

LoopUp Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

