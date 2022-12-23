Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

