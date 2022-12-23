Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

