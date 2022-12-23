MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.66

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $33,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

