MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.66

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.
MarketWise Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.
Insider Transactions at MarketWise
In other MarketWise news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $55,697.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $33,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
