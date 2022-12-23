Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

MGK stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.31.

