Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

