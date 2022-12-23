MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.24. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2,002 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

