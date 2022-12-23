Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 446,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

