Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $458.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

