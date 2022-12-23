Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

