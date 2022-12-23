Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

