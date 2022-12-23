Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.