Morgan Stanley Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $125.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.08.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

