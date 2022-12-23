My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.