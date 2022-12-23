Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

