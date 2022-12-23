Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

NFLX opened at $297.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.30. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

