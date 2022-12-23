NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

