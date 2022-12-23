NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $409.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

