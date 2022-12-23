NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 498 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.97 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $350.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

