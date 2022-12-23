NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 583 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

