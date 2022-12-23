NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Shares of PSX opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.