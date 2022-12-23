NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,623,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $56.37.

