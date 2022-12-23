NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 5,135 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

