NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,527,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,910 shares of company stock worth $27,972,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

