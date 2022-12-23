NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

