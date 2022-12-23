Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.71

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $23.71. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

