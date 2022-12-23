Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 318.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 11,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

