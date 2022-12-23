Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

