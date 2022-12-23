Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.70. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 60,333 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.