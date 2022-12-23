Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 2.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.88 and last traded at $146.07. Approximately 77,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,670,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

