Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.08.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

