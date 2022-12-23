Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.08.
Paychex Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
