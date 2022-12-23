PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

