Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

