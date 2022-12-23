Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

