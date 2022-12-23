Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.