Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

