Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $100.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

