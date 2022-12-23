PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.05

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
PowerSchool Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.