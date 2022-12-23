PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.05

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

PowerSchool Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 710,396 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 848,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

