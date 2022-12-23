Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 129,522 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

