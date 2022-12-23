Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,542 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.