Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,247 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

