Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,989 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 62,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $107.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

