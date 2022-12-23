Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PayPal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,566 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 247,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

