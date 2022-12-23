Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,494,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

