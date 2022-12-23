Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 257.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of FDRR opened at $39.69 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

